When work is all that matters

People are taking up volunteering jobs offered by the Delhi government to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in frequent restrictions and lockdowns, many in the city suffered job losses. A lot of such people took up the Delhi government's civil defence volunteer roles with the COVID teams. It helped them earn daily wages by working with COVID challan teams or at the vaccination centres.

For 25-year-old Abhishek Kumar Singh, life before the COVID-19 pandemic revolved around his full-time job as an accountant. Skip to this year -- he is now completing 12 months as a civil defence volunteer at Balak Ram Hospital. His accounting duties have taken a back seat as he is now a part of the Delhi government's COVID vaccination team. “It has been a boon for me,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

His duty hours with the vaccination team are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, if he gets lucky, he does some accounting job on a part-time basis.

“As a volunteer, I face a few challenges with the patients; at times they are scared because of rumours and I have to convince them to take the dose. Some turn up drunk and I have to tell them they cannot be vaccinated, which leads to arguments," Mr. Singh said.

The opportunity has helped him earn money in times of crisis and also serve the public, he said.

“I realise that this is not going to be a permanent job. But I am lucky to find some steady work and income when the job market is totally down,” he said, adding that he wishes to take up more volunteering roles in the future.

Likewise, 25-year-old Kapil Chaudhary has been volunteering with the vaccination team at the city’s Burari Hospital since February last year. He had a library in Wazirabad since 2017 but had to shut it during the lockdown. Efforts to restart the library failed but Mr. Chaudhury is glad that the volunteering job is helping him earn ₹21,000 a month on an average.

According to the Delhi government’s data, till December 2021, a total of 1,34,261 civil defence volunteers had enrolled with the COVID teams. The number increased over the previous year when there were 97,579 volunteers registered till December 31, 2020.

On December 31, 2019, the total number of civil defence volunteers was 44,660, while on December 31, 2018, it stood at 60,536.

However, the volunteers pointed out that the tasks at the COVID vaccination centres, with home isolation teams or as DTC bus marshals, are usually paid for. But for some events, such as ushering during events like the Trade Fair or controlling the crowd during Chhath puja or Durga visarjan, they are not paid. Some jobs are purely voluntary focusing only on helping the public out of goodwill.

However, not every person who took such work was looking for money. For instance, PhD aspirant Imran Khan is open to doing any work as a good samaritan. He has worked with the COVID challan team in government dispensaries and vaccination centres and also as a home guard. He insists that the pay is secondary.

“I have had regular stints as a Delhi government volunteer during the past year-and-a-half and it is not always about the money," said the 28-year-old.

“The work gives me satisfaction because I am able to help others. It doesn't matter whether I am working during the pandemic or engaged in crowd management during festivals. Doing any work for betterment makes me happy," he said.