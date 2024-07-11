When will you probe approvers’ donations to BJP: AAP to Centre

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday asked the Union government when it will launch a probe into “crores of rupees paid to the BJP” through electoral bonds by “accused-turned-approvers” in the case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

AAP spokesperson and Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that many of the accused in the case were allowed to turn approvers after making “questionable donations” to the BJP, which is in power at the Centre.

“The prime accused in the case has turned into the prime witness. This should be investigated,” he said.

In the past too, AAP had sought clarification from the BJP over its alleged relationship with Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Chandra Reddy, an accused-turned-approver in the case who “had donated close to ₹60 crore” to the party through electoral bonds.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi had also claimed, following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21, that the entire case against him was based on the statements of “accused-turned-approvers”, one of whom was Mr. Reddy, who went from being the “kingpin” of the alleged scam to a “star approver” and subsequently a “star donor” for the BJP.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the CM had told the trial court about the “dubious donations” to the BJP but no action has been taken so far.

‘AAP made history’

Meanwhile, reacting to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the trial court, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said this is the first time in the country’s history that a political party has been made an accused.

BJP’s New Delhi Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj sought a probe against Mr. Bharadwaj, Ms. Atishi and senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.