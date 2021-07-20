‘When Venice comes to you!’: it rainsfunny tweets as Gurugram goes under

GURUGRAM

20 July 2021 02:36 IST

Residents post pictures, videos, satirical takes on situation

With several parts of the Millennium City left inundated, houses flooded, and roads virtually turned into rivers due to rain, the Twitterati had a field day posting pictures and videos of waterlogged areas accompanied with hilarious comments aiming apparently at the administration for doing little to prevent the repetition of the situation every monsoon.

Tweeting a picture of a water-logged street, Jeeveshu, a stand-up comic, wrote: “When you can’t go to Venice for a vacation, Venice comes to you! #Rain#WaterLogging#gurgaonRain [sic]”.

Kuldeep Kadian, a software engineer, posted a video of devotees wading through waist-deep water outside Sheetla Mata mandir in old city with a tweet in Hindi, tagging Haryana CM Manohar Lal, that read: “Thanks Mr. Khattar for making a swimming pool outside Sheetla Mata Mandir...the devotees will get a relief from the scorching heat and can also enjoy swimming.” “BREAKING !! Tau Devi Lal Stadium newly converted to Tau Devi Lal Lake will be inaugurated today. #gurgaonRain [sic],” read a tweet from Khushal, an AAP member.

Advertising

Advertising

Twitter handle @ranjoydey thus commented on a video showing flooded Sohna Road: “As u can see, Gurgaon authorities hv successfully started multiple swimming pool projects at Sohna Road. #gurgaonRain#Gurugram#gurugramrains [sic].” Rofl Gandhi 2.0, a parody account, posted a month-old picture of Mr. Lal riding a water scooter at Panchkula on the occasion of inauguration of adventures sports at Morni Hills with a caption in Hindi: “Mr. Khattar on his way to Hero Honda Chowk from IFFCO Chowk for a meeting.”

Vaishali, another Twitter user, said: “Urgent requirement of a boat, gotta go to market to buy dhaniya #Gurgaon#gurgaonRain.”