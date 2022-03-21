When railway tracks become death traps for commuters 

March 21, 2022 00:49 IST

Highest number of casualties reported from Subzi Mandi railway station

Mohammad Kaushar, 40, a labourer at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, was killed by a speeding train when he was crossing the railway tracks near Badli village underpass in Outer Delhi on November 22 last year.

His body was found mutilated, along with his crushed mobile phone on the tracks. He is survived by his wife, who works as a domestic help and four children, including two daughters.

Like Kaushar, there are many people, including schoolchildren, office goers and slum dwellers, who trespass on railway tracks and meet with fatal accidents.

According to Delhi Police, 2,692 persons have died after being hit by speeding trains from 2018 till March 9 this year. Of them, 2,415 were men and 277 were women.

The data reveals that of the total deaths reported, 1,632 male bodies and 232 female bodies were identified since 2018. Among the unidentified bodies, 783 were of men and 45 of women.

The police said the maximum number of casualties involved office-goers and in some instances, schoolchildren, who frequently cross the railway tracks while commuting.

“Many slums and resettlement colonies are located near railway tracks and a majority of the residents prefer walking to their place of work on railway tracks. Busy talking on their phones, they are often unmindful of the approaching train and get run over,” an officer told The Hindu.

Persistent issue

Even though such incidents have shown a marginal decline over the years, it remains a persistent issue for the police to handle.

“There are several foot overbridges (FOBs) inside stations and at several points on unmanned tracks. However, in order to save time and distance, people prefer getting down on the railway tracks and cross over,” said another officer, adding, “despite repeated announcements at the stations asking people to clear way and not walk on the tracks, commuters refuse to follow the rules.”

Fined for violations

“Passengers are also fined on the spot by RPF personnel if they are found walking on the tracks and yet they refuse to use the FOBs for their own safety,” said the officer.

All the seven railway stations in the city are jointly guarded by the Delhi Police or the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Many people also accidentally fall from the train or trip on the tracks while the train is approaching the station,” said an officer. “While most of them are accidental, there are also cases of attempted suicide”.

“If the driver spots a person or a child crossing the tracks from a distance, he manages to apply the brakes but the same is not possible if the person appears suddenly and the train is at a high speed,” he added.

Out of the seven railway stations across the city, Subzi Mandi railway station has witnessed the maximum number of casualties over the past few years, according to data available.

“We try to make commuters aware about the consequences of walking on the tracks. Most deaths occur on unmanned tracks outside the station premises which are around 130 metre away… It is not feasible to deploy GRP and RPF personnel everywhere,” said an officer.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said that public awareness campaigns are carried to educate the commuters so that they use the FOBs. “Security personnel also patrol the vulnerable areas around JJ clusters round-the-clock to prevent any kind of mishap,” he said.