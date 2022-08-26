WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: High Court

The high court noted that WhatsApp occupies a dominant position in the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India

PTI New Delhi:
August 26, 2022 14:01 IST

The Court’s verdict came while dismissing appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the CCI into the instant messaging platform’s updated privacy policy of 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court has held that WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy places its users in a “take it or leave it” situation, virtually forcing them into an agreement by providing a mirage of choices and then sharing their data with its parent company Facebook.

The High Court’s verdict came while dismissing appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platform’s updated privacy policy of 2021.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge’s April 22, 2021 order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merit and substance that would warrant the interference of this court.

While the judgement was pronounced by the division bench on Thursday, it was uploaded on the court’s website on Friday.

The high court noted that the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, occupies a dominant position in the market for OTT (over-the-top) messaging apps through smartphones in India.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc. — now Meta platforms.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

