WhatsApp number, email ID issued to complain against online hate messages

A Delhi Assembly panel on Tuesday issued a WhatsApp number and an email ID to complain against hate message being spread on social media over the communal violence in northeast Delhi.
Talking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairman of the Committee on Peace and Harmony of Delhi Assembly, said if people find hate messages on social media, they could complain on the WhatsApp number 8950000946 and email ID dvscommittee@delhigov.in.
Bharadwaj said peace meetings in six assembly constituencies covering riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi would be held on Thursday, and local religious leaders and MLAs would participate.
