Delhi

WhatsApp number, email ID issued to complain against online hate messages

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visiting riot-hit area at Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visiting riot-hit area at Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Such messages were being spread on social media over the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

A Delhi Assembly panel on Tuesday issued a WhatsApp number and an email ID to complain against hate message being spread on social media over the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Talking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairman of the Committee on Peace and Harmony of Delhi Assembly, said if people find hate messages on social media, they could complain on the WhatsApp number 8950000946 and email ID dvscommittee@delhigov.in.

Also Read
A protestor brandishes a pistol during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020.

NE Delhi violence: Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from U.P.

 

Bharadwaj said peace meetings in six assembly constituencies covering riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi would be held on Thursday, and local religious leaders and MLAs would participate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 5:59:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/whatsapp-number-email-id-issued-to-complain-against-online-hate-messages/article30972675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY