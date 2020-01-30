What’s the purpose of exams if classes not held: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) what was the purpose of having online open book or take home exams if classes have not been held.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher remarked, “Classes were not held. So what was the purpose of having exams if the students were not instructed? Purpose of exams is to evaluate what the students have learned.”

Students and several JNU professors have challenged the university’s decision to hold online open book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester.

Seeks recommendations

The High Court asked the Board of Studies of the various schools and special centres in JNU to convene and give recommendations on how the remaining classes of monsoon semester can be held and how the exams can be conducted.

It asked the Board to forward its recommendations to JNU’s academic council and to place a copy before the court prior to the next date of hearing on February 4.

The pleas challenged the university’s decision to conduct end-semester examinations for the 2019 monsoon semester through an alternative mode of uploading question papers on the university’s website or sending them to students by e-mail and receiving answer sheets through e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

The petitions have also opposed the university’s circular directing the professors to commence course work for 2020 winter semester, saying the directions were issued on instructions of the Vice Chancellor (VC) in exercise of his extraordinary powers under the JNU Act and the statutes of the university.

Questions VC’s powers

The petitioners have contended that the VC of JNU does not have the power to allow such form of examinations when the entire curriculum had not been covered in the various schools and special centres under the university.