What message is the Centre trying to give by transferring Muralidhar: Gehlot

JAIPUR

28 February 2020 01:29 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday raised a question over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S. Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court because of the timing of the Law Ministry’s notification.

‘Conscious decision’

A Division Bench headed by Justice Muralidhar had on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to take a “conscious decision” on registration of FIRs against BJP leaders who had allegedly made hate speeches. Mr. Gehlot asked what message was the Centre trying to give by transferring Justice Muralidhar, who had shown his resentment against the police inaction during the violence in Delhi and on the failure of the police to act against the BJP leaders for their hate speeches.

“People have so much faith in the judiciary... The government’s attempts to undermine the justice system are very unfortunate,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

