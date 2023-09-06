HamberMenu
What if INDIA alliance changes name to Bharat, says Kejriwal

AAP national convener says BJP is nervous after the formation of the Opposition bloc

September 06, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi chief Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi chief Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: File photo

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday alleged that the BJP wants to change the country’s name to ‘Bharat’ as it is nervous after the formation of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and wants to protect its electoral interests.

Following a row over G-20 Summit dinner invites sent on behalf of the “The President of Bharat”, he asked if the ruling party would change the name Bharat too if the INDIA bloc rechristens itself as “Bharat”.

“The country belongs to 1.4 billion people. It doesn’t belong to just one party. If tomorrow INDIA alliance changes its name to ‘Bharat’, then will they change name Bharat also? Will they change Bharat to the BJP? What a joke,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP floated the idea as it feels “anxious” due to the formation of the INDIA bloc.

“The BJP feels that their votes may decrease, so they want to change the name (of the country) to Bharat. This is a betrayal to the nation,” he added.

On the controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on “Sanatana Dharma”, Mr. Kejriwal said, “I am from Sanatana Dharma. Many of you also belong to Sanatan Dharma. We should respect each other’s religion. Speaking against others’ religion is not a good thing. It is wrong.”

On Saturday, Mr. Stalin, who is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister in Tamil Nadu, had likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but eliminated.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the Narendra Modi government wants to remove the word ‘India’ from the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP and the RSS always “spread hatred”.

He claimed that “It was started by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. After removing the word ‘India’, only the word ‘Bharat’ will be used. It is being speculated that the Modi government will now eliminate the word ‘India’ from the Constitution.”

‘Dream come true’

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said changing the country’s name to ‘Bharat’ will be a dream come true for all countrymen.

“Bharat is the ancient name of our country and India was affixed by the British. All our scriptures mention ‘Bharat Bhumi’ as the country’s name, and we raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ on all auspicious occasions,” he said.

