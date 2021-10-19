Wettest Oct. in Delhi since 1960

NEW DELHI

19 October 2021 01:56 IST

PWD gets 34 calls related to waterlogging from across city

The Capital received heavy overnight showers on Monday, taking the amount of rainfall received so far this October to the highest recorded since 1960.

The Met department said the Capital received 89.7 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 0.4 mm of rainfall thereafter.

This takes the total rainfall for the month to 95 mm, breaking the record set in October 1960, that reported 93.4 mm of rain.

The rain led to waterlogging with the Public Works Department (PWD) receiving 34 calls throughout Monday generated mainly from the city’s underpasses, flyovers and major junctions.

A PWD official said though the complaints pertained to all the locations categorised as vulnerable by the agency, vehicular movement was not thrown out of gear since the magnitude of waterlogging was not severe.

Complaints were mainly generated from locations such as the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Minto Bridge, ITO, WHO Building, Azadpur Mandi and its vicinity, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8, Mathura Road and some points located on Ring Road.

The rain brought down temperatures with the maximum temperature settling at 23.9 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees cooler than normal and a sharp fall from the 30.4 degrees Celsius recorded the previous day.

The minimum settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.