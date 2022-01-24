Wettest Jan. on record since 1901

NEW DELHI

24 January 2022 00:59 IST

Met department predicts cold wave conditions to prevail over the next one week

Delhi experienced its wettest January on record since 1901 after another spell of heavy rain late on Saturday evening. A total of 88.2 mm of rain has been recorded so far this month, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The month has had six rainy days so far, under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances, which have led to prolonged cold-day conditions.

On Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station reported 19.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and a maximum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning on January 24 with cold day conditions in a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 16 and seven degrees Celsius respectively. According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall in the days to come, with cold wave conditions to prevail during the course of the week along with dense fog.