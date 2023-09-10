ADVERTISEMENT

Wet morning in Delhi, more rain expected during day

September 10, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - New Delhi

The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G-20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day

PTI

A Delhi Police personnel wearing raincoat stands amid rains near the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, venue for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on September 10 following overnight rains in parts of the National Capital with the minimum temperature settling at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said Delhi recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. The relative humidity was 100% at 8.30 a.m.

Also read | G-20 summit day 2 live updates

The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G-20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Several parts of Delhi had also received rain on Saturday, bringing relief from the heat. The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 32 degrees Celsius, both two notches below normal.

