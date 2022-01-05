Western disturbances to bring rain in Capital

NEW DELHI

05 January 2022 00:35 IST

Minimum temperature to rise

Under the influence of two consecutive western disturbances, the Capital is in for a wet spell that is likely to last till January 9.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast says the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to fall by a few notches due to overcast conditions and there is no possibility of cold wave conditions.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, while the minimum was 8 degrees Celsius, which was one notch above normal.

Under the influence of the first western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh till January 6.

A second intense western disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 6, the IMD said. Under the influence of these two weather systems, the Capital is likely to stay cloudy with chances of rain.

The forecast for Delhi on January 4 reads “generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 19 and 11 degrees respectively”.