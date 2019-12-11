Western disturbance to bring rain

Under the influence of western disturbance, the Capital is likely to receive rain between December 11 and 13. The rain is likely to bring down the daytime temperature.

The IMD forecast for the city reads: “On December 12, rain will lash parts of the city. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle between 21 and 11 degrees Celsius.”

According to the forecast, on December 13, rainfall may occur at many places and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm at isolated places over northern parts. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 21 and 10 degrees Celsius.