Delhi

Western disturbance to bring rain

more-in

Showers likely to bring down daytime temperature, says Met department

Under the influence of western disturbance, the Capital is likely to receive rain between December 11 and 13. The rain is likely to bring down the daytime temperature.

The IMD forecast for the city reads: “On December 12, rain will lash parts of the city. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle between 21 and 11 degrees Celsius.”

According to the forecast, on December 13, rainfall may occur at many places and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm at isolated places over northern parts. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 21 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 1:57:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/western-disturbance-to-bring-rain/article30271589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY