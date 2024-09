A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in the Bakawala area of west Delhi on Sunday (September 8, 2024), a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The official said there were no reports of any injuries.

"We received a call about the fire at 6:55 a.m. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempts to douse the flames are underway," he said.

