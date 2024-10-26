West Asia seminar has been delayed, not nixed: JNU

A seminar on the ongoing conflict in West Asia that was to be addressed by the Iranian Ambassador on Thursday has been postponed, not cancelled, said Amitabh Mattoo, the Dean of the School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He also said that the SIS and its Centre for West Asian Studies, which was to host the seminar, were “not aware” about two other seminars on the topic to be addressed by the envoys of Palestine and Lebanon.

His remarks come a day after the seminar coordinator sent an email to students stating that the three seminars had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”. On Wednesday, an email from the centre’s official account stated that Thursday’s event had been postponed.

“There seems to have been a miscommunication between the faculty member who sent out the invitation to the Iranian Ambassador and the Centre for West Asian Studies. There are certain SOPs to be followed when we invite a dignitary, such as an Ambassador. Hence the programme has been postponed,” Mr. Mattoo told The Hindu on Friday, adding, “We want a diversity of views.”

Sameena Hameed, the centre’s chairperson, said the other two seminars are still being planned and have not been scheduled yet. “The centre’s email was about the postponement of the first seminar. The other seminars are in different stages of planning. We are open to hosting Ambassadors from all countries for our seminars,” she said. Ms. Hameed added that the email sent by the seminar coordinator on Thursday morning, hours before the Iranian envoy was scheduled to speak, “was a personal email, not an official one from the centre”.

The seminar coordinator was not available for comment.

However, some students of the centre alleged that the “cancellation” of Thursday’s programme was indicative of the lack of academic freedom on the campus.

In response, Mr. Mattoo said, “Academic freedom is a critical cornerstone of JNU. We take it very seriously.”

One student said that diplomats from various countries have delivered talks at the centre and that such events are not arranged at the last minute.

