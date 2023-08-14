Welcome double murder: another Chenu gang member held

August 14, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

A 23-year-old man, allegedly a member of the notorious Chenu gang, has been arrested in connection with the murder of two men in north-east Delhi’s Welcome, the police said on Sunday.

According to a senior officer, the accused, Salman, a resident of Seemapuri, was arrested on Saturday near Welcome metro station.

The case pertains to the bodies of two men — Pradeep and Bablu, both 40 — found 300 metres apart in Welcome with two gunshots on July 11, the officer added.

A case had been lodged under IPC Sections 302 and 34, as well as Sections 27 and 25 of the Arms Act, and the investigation revealed that the victims knew each other, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Salman was arrested based on the inputs from two other Chenu gang members, Shahbaz, 22, and Misbah, 21, who had been arrested earlier for the double murder, Mr. Yadav said.

During questioning, Salman revealed that all three accused were drunk at the time of the incident and killed the victims to boost their image as gangsters in the area, Mr. Yadav said. There was no enmity between the victims and the accused, he added.