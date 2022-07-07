Weeks after demolition drive, stalls back on NFC footpaths

Vendors say civic authorities ‘aware’ of their presence; official says police have to ensure area remains encroachment-free

Over a month after the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Gurudwara Road, New Friends Colony, the stretch again looks occupied with street vendors and hawkers.

The anti-encroachment drive, which was carried out on May 10, was part of a series of bulldozer-driven exercises conducted across the Capital by the erstwhile municipal corporations—North, South and East — which have now been merged into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Civic officials said the drives were conducted with an aim to ensure there were no obstructions to the right of way on footpaths.

The vendors present at the Gurudwara Road, however, told The Hindu that they resumed setting up of their stalls a couple of days after the drive was carried out.

Wait and watch

A 50-year-old man who runs a tea stall on the stretch said most vendors had removed their stalls prior to the anti-encroachment drive by the civic authorities. He said it was a recurring trend to lie low during the drive and restart work after the exercise was over.

“The authorities are well aware that we vend on the footpath...Each vendor pays them [bribe] to run their stalls on this stretch. On an average, a food stall vendor has to pay ₹1,500 per month, while tea vendors like me pay ₹1,000 to the authorities,” he said.

Agreed Kaleemuddin, a rickshaw puller who stays nearby, who said the footpaths are occupied by vendors from morning till evening, while the road remains packed with pedestrians and vehicles. “E-rickshaw and auto drivers generally park their vehicles next to the footpaths and spend their time at the stalls. This haphazard parking obstructs the traffic movement on the stretch,” he said.

According to the erstwhile SDMC, encroachments were cleared from a 2-km stretch in the area and a total of 12 sheds were removed, along with mesh-like structures constructed outside houses, that were obstructing the right of way on the footpath.

‘Real issues ignored’

During the drive, the area residents had complained that the civic body had removed plants and trees, while ignoring the “real issue” of vendors who occupied the footpath on a daily basis.

When reached for a comment, a senior MCD official admitted that the stretch has been encroached upon despite the civic body’s demolition exercise, while adding that the Zonal Deputy Commissioner has issued a warning to the encroachers.

“It’s the police which have to ensure that the footpaths remain free of encroachments after we finish conducting the drive. It is likely that we would carry out another anti-encroachment drive in the near future,” said the senior official.