Weekend rush at Kartavya Path causing traffic jams at Central vista

December 12, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi:

With thousands of visitors thronging Kartavya Path over the weekend, Central Vista is struggling to cope with the traffic.

“We can’t accommodate so many vehicles during the weekend as the parking gets full by the afternoon. This parking is only meant for buses but we allow private cars to park here due to the space crunch,” said an attendant at parking number 1.

Visitors here prefer to park their vehicles at the two parking lots — 1 and 2 — that run parallel to the Kartavya Path.

“Due to the queue of vehicles trying to get in, sometimes even the vehicles exiting the parking are unable to pass, adding to the traffic snarls. These two parking lots can accommodate 120 vehicles at most,” he added.

An attendant at parking number 2 said, “There are parking spaces opposite Udyog Bhavan and Janpath but no one wants to park there as it is far from here.”

“I came to visit India Gate but have not been able to find a spot to park my vehicle for over an hour now. I thought with the area being revamped, the arrangements must have improved here. But that doesn’t seem to be the case,” said a commuter, Ajju.

Another commuter, who was standing in the queue with his vehicle outside parking 1, said: “I have been told by the attendant that there is no parking space left. So, now I will have to turn back and find some other space to park”. When reached for a comment, Delhi Traffic Police did not respond.

Kartavya Path, which was known as Rajpath earlier, reopened to the public on September 9, after a 20-month long redevelopment work during which dedicated vending zones, toilets, parking areas and better lighting were introduced to the area.