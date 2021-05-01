Weekend lockdown in nine Haryana districts

Delivery of essential goods exempted

The Haryana government on Friday imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts. The lockdown will remain in force from 10 p.m. on April 30 till 5 a.m. on May 3. The movement of all essential goods will be allowed during this period.

The lockdown will come into force in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. The order said no person should leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place during the lockdown.

However, there will be no curbs on inter-State and intra-State movement of essential and non-essential goods. The vehicles and persons in bonafide transit will be allowed to pass after verification. Similarly, those tasked with law and order, emergency and municipal services, including media persons with accreditation, are exempted on the production of identity card. The restaurants, hotels and food courts in shopping malls can remain open for home delivery.

Besides, the delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment etc. through e-commerce, private security services, farming operations by farmers, petrol pumps, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets are also exempted.

Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and all medical establishments, including pharmacies, dispensaries etc., are outside the ambit of the lockdown order. The passengers going to or returning from airport or railway and bus stations are also exempted.