Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA

Decision on school reopening to be taken in the next meeting

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50% capacity, given the improving COVID situation.

The decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. A final call to reopen schools will be taken in the next meeting, officials said.

They said government offices have been allowed to reopen with 50% of employees in attendance.

Wedding venues have been allowed to have guests 50% of its capacity not exceeding 200 in attendance. Till now, only 20 people were allowed to attend wedding ceremonies at home.

Curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. imposed on weekdays will continue. The DDMA meeting also decided to strictly enforce and enhance COVID-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check the rise in cases, they added. Following the meeting, Mr. Baijal tweeted that after detailed discussions with experts, keeping in view the decline in cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd-even rule. It was also decided to open all government offices with 100% strength up to Grade 1 level.

"Restaurants, bars and cinema halls/theatres to operate up to 50% capacity," he said in a tweet.

The L-G also advised the health department to enhance vaccination coverage with a special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalised patients.