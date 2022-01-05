Weekend curfew in Delhi;curbs on buses, trains lifted

Kejriwal, Tiwari test positive for virus

The Delhi government has decided to impose a curfew on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. The curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday.

“Today, in the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) meeting, the government has taken some decisions. There will be curfew in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday... Essential and emergency services will be exempted from the curfew,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a video statement. The existing night curfew on all days will continue, he added.

The Minister also said that to avoid commuters’ rush at metro stations and bus stands, buses and metros will run at full capacity. But no one will be allowed to travel without a mask.

“All government offices, except for essential services, will work from home. Private offices will be allowed 50% capacity offline and 50% to work from home,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He appealed people to leave their houses only in case of emergency or when in need of essential services.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 new cases over 24 hours, the highest in more than seven months. Also, the number of active cases went up to 14,889 from 10,986 cases a day earlier. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also tested positive for the virus.