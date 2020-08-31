Weekend curbs to stay till Sept. 30 in G.B. Nagar

Restrictions will continue on the movement of the general public from Friday evening to Monday morning in Gautam Buddha Nagar till September 30 during Unlock 4, an official release said on Monday.

The order passed by Additional DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said movement of people, except those providing essential services, will be prohibited from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The order passed under Section 144 of IPC further said that academic, social, political, and religious functions could be held from September 20, with a restriction of 100 participants.

Cinema halls, theatres, and swimming pools will remain closed till September 30. However, open-air theatres can function from September 20. Restriction on the number of people in weddings and funerals will be increased to 100 from September 20. Schools and colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed till September 30.

There will be no relaxations in containment zones, read the order. The district reported 126 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,055.