Weekend curbs to stay till Sept. 30 in G.B. Nagar

Restrictions will continue on the movement of the general public from Friday evening to Monday morning in Gautam Buddha Nagar till September 30 during Unlock 4, an official release said on Monday.
The order passed by Additional DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said movement of people, except those providing essential services, will be prohibited from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The order passed under Section 144 of IPC further said that academic, social, political, and religious functions could be held from September 20, with a restriction of 100 participants.
Cinema halls, theatres, and swimming pools will remain closed till September 30. However, open-air theatres can function from September 20. Restriction on the number of people in weddings and funerals will be increased to 100 from September 20. Schools and colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed till September 30.
There will be no relaxations in containment zones, read the order. The district reported 126 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,055.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath