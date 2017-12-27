Wedding venue in Chhattarpur sealed

The south Delhi civic body on Tuesday sealed a wedding venue in Chhattarpur for having an “additional built-up area” in violation of norms, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said, as scores of area traders protested the sealing drive.

The action by the SDMC was initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee.

It came days after the SDMC sealed 51 commercial units in the posh Defence Colony Market for “not depositing” conversion charges as per the provisions in the city’s Master Plan 2021.

Violation of civic norms

“As per instructions of the monitoring committee, the building department of the south zone of the SDMC sealed Ramaya Farm, being used for organising social functions,” the SMDC said in a statement.

The civic body alleged there was an “additional built-up area” at the function venue in violation of the civic norms.

“As soon as the sealing team arrived, a large number of people gathered to resist the action. This delayed the action against other properties,” a senior SDMC official said. The Confederation of All India Traders urged both the Central and AAP governments to swing into action and “protect Delhi traders from the onslaught of sealing”.