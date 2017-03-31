‘We’d rather die here than go back’

On Day 17 of their protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, the farmers from Tamil Nadu said “they’d rather die here in Delhi than go back home where no one seems to be concerned about them”. The farmers put black bands over their mouth in a sign of protest on Thursday.

The farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar demanding relief in the face of what is believed to be the Cauvery basin’s worst drought in 150 years

In despair

“When I fell unconscious on Wednesday because of the heat and fasting, the entire media reported it. But there are so many of us suffering across the State and nobody has bothered to write or speak to us. Now I feel I should die here for the leaders to understand our desperation and plight,” said Mahadevan, who was administered an intravenous drip on Wednesday.

The protesting farmers said nothing had materialised so far despite many leaders extending support.

“We’re desperate. We left our work and home to come here and ask the Central government for immediate help,” said another farmer, who added that they’re now waiting for “big leaders” to throw their weight behind them. The agitation started off with display of skulls and the farmers demanding ₹40,000 crore as drought relief, waiver of farm loans, interlinking of rivers and setting up a Cauvery Management Water Board.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu film fraternity, including actors Prakash Raj, Vishal and Saravanan, had made its way to Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Mock funeral held

The farmers had organised a mock funeral, “held” white rats between their teeth to symbolise that they will soon have to eat rat meat as they now had nothing left and even protested using dead snakes.

“All of us are unwell. The Delhi heat and lack of proper food and water is taking a toll on our health. We don’t have money, savings or crops....We are left with nothing, but the Central government is still in the process of thinking. We hope they think, discuss and come to a favourable conclusion soon enough for us and our family members to be able to survive,” said another protester.