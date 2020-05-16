Website launched for registration and renewal of construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday launched a website for renewing and fresh registration of construction workers in Delhi. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

On Monday, it was decided to provide financial assistance of ₹5,000 for the second successive month to construction workers in the wake of the extended lockdown. Around 40,000 construction workers are registered with the Board.

“There are many unregistered construction labourers in Delhi. Also, registration renewal of a few are pending. In a bid to solve this issue, today [Friday] we have launched a website http://www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/. From Saturday, construction labourers can register for new application or renewal,” Mr. Rai said.

An applicant first needs to register by filling a form online. The website has several options; but for the new registration or renewal, the applicant will need to select either option no 62 (renewal) or option no 63 (for new registration), the Minister said.

Detailed documentation

Details such as name, address, contact details, date of birth, self-declaration, address proof, bank account proof, proof of birth and certificate of 90 days of work from employer or union will be required for registration.

“Following the submission of these details, an OTP will be sent to the person’s mobile number. The person will get a date on which he or she will have to personally visit a designated centre to submit original documents. Thereafter, the person will get the labour card and can avail all the facilities.”

“There are some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers. According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, people who work in concrete mixers, crane operators, electricians, comp operators, masons, tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply,” he also said.