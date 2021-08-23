Weather turns dry in city day after record rainfall

Weatherman has forecast light rain today

A day after the national capital received the heaviest rainfall over a 24-hour period in 14 years for August, it turned dry on Sunday with only a few weather stations recording traces of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The official weather station in Safdarjung recorded no rain during the day but 9.2 mm of rainfall over 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees lower than normal.

The forecast for Monday reads “generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers at isolated places”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 35 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The extended forecast ny the India Meteorological Department shows that the city will have a generally cloudy sky with no chance of heavy rainfall.