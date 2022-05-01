Weather Department predicts a pause in heatwave for Delhi

Delhi just recorded its hottest April in 72 years

NEW DELHI:

The heatwave in the Capital showed signs of abating on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal for the season.

For three consecutive days in the past week, the official weather station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees more than what Delhi records at this time of the year.

The minimum temperature in the city was 25.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above the season’s average.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with dust storms for Monday. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 39 and 25 degrees Celsius,” the IMD has predicted.

The relief in the first week of May comes after Delhi recorded its hottest April in 72 years recording an average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The average temperature for April is normally 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The three prolonged heat waves experienced in April this year, the IMD said were due to the absence of active western disturbances that normally bring light rainfall and thundershowers to the Capital at this time of the year.