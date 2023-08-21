We20-People’s Summit: nod to hold event denied again

August 21, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

The organisers of a seminar, which was being held to analyse the implications and outcome of the upcoming G-20 Summit, on Sunday said police denied them permission to hold the event on the third day.

The Delhi police on Saturday had restricted entry to the H.K.S. Surjeet Bhawan on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi, the venue for the seminar. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) owns the building.

The police had earlier said the organisers of the seminar — We20-People’s Summit — had not taken permission to hold the event. Reacting sharply, the CPI(M) had called the police action an attempt to “suppress dissenting opinions”.

A statement by the organisers on Sunday said the Summit was organised by over 70 organisations from different parts of the country with much vigour and energy.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said no event can be held in the area without prior permission, considering the security arrangements for the upcoming G-20 summit, which several high-profile dignitaries are set to attend.

Earlier on Saturday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had questioned Delhi Police’s reasoning.

“The police sought to stop the meeting, as it was being held without their permission. No police permission was ever required for such meetings or seminars in private buildings,” he had said.

Social activist Harsh Mander, who addressed the inaugural session, had also condemned the action.

“Deeply distressed that as citizens’ initiative We20 is under way in H.K.S. Surjeet Bhawan Delhi, Delhi Police has locked the gates,” he said on X.

