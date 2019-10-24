We thank Centre for clearing our proposal, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi and thanked the Centre for clearing his government’s proposal to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city.

The Delhi government had sent the proposal to the Centre in November 2015 and had since then spent roughly ₹6,000 crore on several development projects in such colonies, Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference

“The Centre has taken the decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. It was a long held demand of the people of Delhi and we struggled for five years to achieve this. I welcome this decision. We thank the Centre,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“As soon as our government came to power in February 2015, we immediately started work in this direction. A detailed proposal for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies in Delhi was made and submitted to the Centre on November 12, 2015,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

The Centre had sent a draft Cabinet note to the Delhi government in July 2019 and gave it 2-3 weeks to reply, he said, adding that the AAP government gave the BJP-led Centre 12 suggestions in addition to accepting the Union government’s proposal.

The suggestions included that the cut-off date for regularisation be March 31, 2019, and not 2015; that in cases where small portions of land belonged to government departments, the rest of the colony should still be regularised.

The Delhi government had also proposed that colonies in O Zone – outside the Yamuna floodplain area – should also be regularised, said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kejriwal added that the residents of such colonies would get the “actual benefit” of the decision only once they received the registry of their homes, until then the people “may think that it is an effort to woo them before the elections”.

“The Delhi government is ready to undertake the registration process as soon as the notification is done by the Centre. The revenue department will set up camps in the colonies and the process will be completed as early as possible,” he said.

“Before we came to power in Delhi, people used to stay in these colonies in very difficult conditions... But we invested ₹6000 crore to develop infrastructure for water, sewer, drainage and streets. In many colonies, works in this regard have been completed and are still continuing,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government was confident of completing the registries of 40 lakh people within a month.

“This is not about taking credit. We are prepared to give the Centre complete credit for this decision. I am not interested in why this process was delayed and at whose end. I am just happy that the Centre has finally cleared our proposal,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

“The Centre should immediately bring in an ordinance,” said Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.