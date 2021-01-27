‘We saw glimpses of a great Republic’

CM marks occasion by unfurling National Flag at his residence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unfurled the National Flag at his residence to mark the 72nd Republic Day.

In his address, Mr. Kejriwal lauded the contributions of the medical fraternity, soldiers, farmers and sanitation workers among others who, he said, despite such difficult circumstances, displayed bravery and unity towards serving the nation on several occasions.

“The nation is celebrating the 72nd Republic Day today. In the last one year, we have witnessed glimpses of our great Republic and its strong unity on different occasions,” he said in a video message.

“In the midst of the biggest epidemic that has hit humankind, we witnessed our doctors and nurses serving people by risking their own lives, we saw sanitation workers ensuring cleanliness, brave soldiers protecting the country and serving the people of this great Republic. We saw the dedication and struggle of our farmers,” he added.