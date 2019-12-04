We need more intelligent youth to join politics: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that India needed the intelligent youth of the country to join politics and work towards changing the system so that there is good governance. Mr. Kejriwal was addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“Some of the most intelligent people in the world are Indians. If you look across the world, Indians are at the top of many of the biggest companies and research organisations. We need the intelligent youth of the country to make a sacrifice and work for the benefit of the country by joining politics and bringing in good governance,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Sharing a personal anecdote, he said that when he and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were working for an NGO, before joining politics, it would take them several months or even years to sort out a single issue, but after joining politics they had managed to make huge improvement in the heath and education sector in Delhi in five years.

The Chief Minister, however, warned students not to take up politics as a career option only after finding that nothing else worked out for them. “We need intelligent youth who are willing to sacrifice everything and seek no rewards for many years but are willing to work towards making India the best country in the world,” he said.

A total of 68,662 degrees for the last three academic years, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, including 108 Ph.Ds, 11,683 Master degrees, 55,367 Bachelor degrees, 542 MBBS degrees, 108 BDS degrees, 656 MD/MS degrees, 122 DM/M.CH degrees and 76 M. Phil degrees were presented on the occasion. A book to mark the 21th anniversary of the university was also released on the occasion.