We inherited a failing MCD from BJP, says AAP leader ahead of Swachh Survekshan survey

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up for the Swachh Survekshan (SS) rankings 2023. They have set a roadmap to achieve a better ranking in the survey and the status of a garbage-free city (GFC) and open defecation city (ODF)

Previously, the trifurcated MCD – South, East and North – had abysmal ranks in the survey. The erstwhile North Municipal Corporation had finished in the bottom 10 amidst 45 cities that were surveyed. It ranked 37th, while the East body was placed at 34th position and South at 28th in the survey.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak who was reappointed as MCD in-charge on Thursday while speaking to The Hindu said, “In the last 15 years, the BJP had completely ruined the civic body. We have inherited a failing MCD with so many existing issues. AAP along with its councillors and MCD staffers will break down these issues one by one and slowly improve its position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking.”

Countering his statements, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said, “In the last nine years, AAP was in the Delhi government, the MCD was suffering because they refused to release rightful funds to the MCD. Approximately, ₹20 crore was not given to the MCD which led to employees not receiving their dues on time and suffering.“ He further added that “AAP is not interested in cleaning the city, it’s only interested in filling their own pockets”

The field survey of the fourth quarter of Swachh Survekshan 2023 will start from July 1, the results for the survey are finalised in August and declared in October. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ SS 2023 has focused on parameters such as processing and disposal of waste, collection of segregated waste has been divided into two categories now – door-to-door collection and segregation at source.

They have increased the marks allotted to the category of benefits provided to sanitary workers and informal waste pickers from 60 to 130 this year. Additionally, they have introduced a new parameter - TULIP internships that is a platform for students and graduates to intern with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/Smart cities.

The unified MCD has built a roadmap that will work upon these parameters to achieve a higher ranking in the survey this year. The roadmap’s approach focuses on regular inspection of door-to-door waste collections, regular sweeping in commercial and residential area and maintenance of all drains, etc.

