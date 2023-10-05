We had run out of money and ration, we were desperate: couple who killed daughters

October 05, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Jalandhar

They neither interacted with their neighbours nor sent their children to school, and, in the end committed a heinous crime — killing their three daughters in cold blood while hoping that it would lift the burden of feeding their family members.

Later, the couple — Sushil Mandal and Manju Devi — concocted the story of the girls going missing, the Maqsudan police said.

Now, they are full of remorse and asking for forgiveness, saying poverty compelled them to take the extreme step.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crime has also left their neighbours shocked, who blame them for not taking enough measures to secure a better life for their five children, the eldest of whom was just nine years old.

The couple gave milk laced with a pesticide to their three daughters and stuffed the bodies in a trunk before leaving for work on Monday. “We had run out of money and ration. We were desperate,” they told The Hindu.

The couple said they had shifted to Punjab from Bihar with their three daughters three years back, hoping to earn enough to sustain themselves. Later, they had two more children.

Both worked as daily wagers but collectively earned only ₹500 to ₹600 a day, which they said wasn’t enough to feed the family. It was their eldest daughter who took care of her younger siblings in their absence.

Considered a burden

Soon, they felt their daughters were a burden and devised a plan to kill them to cut their food bill, the Maqsudan police said.

The couple killed their daughters — Kanchan, 4, Sakshi, 7, and Amrita, 9 — before leaving for work on Monday morning. They spared the lives of the youngest two hoping that they would be able to manage with them, the police said.

SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, after committing the crime the couple took their two-year-old daughter to work with them, leaving their one-year-old son alone at home.

They lodged a complaint with the police claiming that their daughters had gone missing. The police formed a search party.

Sub-Inspector Mahinder Singh said when the police asked them about their daughters, “they seemed least bothered”. “We felt there was something wrong,” he said. Later, the police found a bottle of pesticide and the trunk containing the bodies.

‘Often found drunk’

The police said while the couple claimed that they were not able to feed their children, they would often return home drunk.

Neither did they enroll their daughters at a school nor did they get their Aadhaar cards made, the police said.

Their neighbours said they never applied for a ration card or availed any welfare scheme run by the government.

“We too have children. Everyday we send them to an anganwadi, where they get hot meal and basic education, but the couple never tried to enrol their children there,” said a neighbour.

They never asked for help despite it being available to them, another neighbour said. The couple, now afraid of punishment, told the police that they made a mistake. The police have shifted their other two children to an orphanage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT