We expect Centre to continue vaccine programme: Delhi High Court

No reason to monitor the case following Government’s commitment, it says

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it expected the Centre to continue the National Vaccination Programme and supply vaccines against COVID-19 as per its policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh made the remarks while hearing a plea seeking their supply at ‘reduced’ rates. The bench said there was no reason to monitor the case after the Centre informed that it was providing them free of cost to all States and Union Territories.

The Central Government’s counsel said pursuant to the National Vaccination Programme, all States and UTs were giving free vaccines to all the people above 18 years at the government centres.

The petition, filed by one Mr. Rakesh in May, had then highlighted the increase in the cost of the vaccines saying it is “not easy” for most people to pay for them.

The plea said it was the Central Government’s duty to provide free vaccination but it was not being done due to shortage of sufficient number of doses.