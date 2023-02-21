‘We dug a grave to bury our baby girl, only to discover she was alive’ 

February 21, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

A preterm baby was “declared dead” soon after her birth at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday evening and handed over to the parents, stuffed in a sealed cardboard box, only to be found alive just before burial.

The incident came to light on Monday after a video showing the baby in a box went viral on social media. The newborn’s father Abdul Malik, 40, told The Hindu that the baby was kept in the sealed cardboard box for over two hours. Mr. Malik alleged that the doctors declared the baby dead without even letting him see her face, following which he left for his New Mustafabad home to make preparations for her burial. “We had so much hope that our child would be healthy but were left heartbroken when the doctors said she was dead,” he said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said, “This is true. The baby was packed in a box and given to the family. Later, they [family members] came back and there was a commotion at the hospital, following which the baby was readmitted.” The hospital has set up a three-member panel led by the Head of Department of Gynaecology to conduct a probe into the incident, the doctor added. When contacted, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital, said it was a case of “foetal abortion and the 23-week baby weighed only 490 gm and there were no signs of life”. He added that the baby was readmitted. However, both Dr. Kumar and the Delhi government spokesperson refused to comment further on the issue.

‘No one listened’

Mr. Malik said his wife Rukhsar told the doctors that the baby was alive and that she had seen the newborn move her hands and legs. “But nobody listened to her,” he said. Since the box was sealed, Mr. Malik said he didn’t have the heart to open it. “I did not hear any noise or movement and we believed what the doctors told us,” he said. Just before the burial, when Mr. Malik’s brother Salman opened the box, he found the baby breathing. “We couldn’t believe it and rushed back to the hospital and informed the doctors. But they refused to readmit the baby and relented only after the police intervened,” Mr. Malik added.

According to the father, his 30-year-old wife delivered the baby, their second child, around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Malik, who works at an automobile repair shop, said, “My wife was initially admitted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and was then referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. She was admitted there on Friday.” The police said they received a complaint from Mr. Malik alleging that the hospital staff was refusing to readmit the baby. “That issue was resolved and the baby was readmitted. The matter is under investigation. But no case has been filed in this regard yet,” a police officer said.

The baby is currently at the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital and is recovering, according to a doctor.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri said the AAP government’s world-class health services have been exposed, and demanded Health Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation.

(With inputs from Nikhil M. Babu)

