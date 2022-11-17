We don’t see it as neglecting Muslim symbols, says AAP leader  on Hindu deities on currency notes

November 17, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - New Delhi

While demanding images of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi to be printed on currency notes, the Aam Aadmi Party does not see it as asking for Hindu symbols and neglecting Muslim symbols, said party leader Durgesh Pathak.

On October 26, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print images of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Indian currency to “improve” India’s economy and for country’s “progress”.

When asked that the party is seeking for Hindu symbols on currency and not Muslim ones, Mr. Pathak, a member of AAP’s political affairs committee – the highest decision-making body of the party – told The Hindu, “There is no such demarcation. We said that having these images alone won’t solve issues, work has to be done along with it.”

But when pointed out that these are still Hindu symbols and not Muslim ones, he said, “You [media] see it like that, we don’t see it like that.”

The AAP chief and other senior leaders have been assertive about their Hindu identity and have also invoked Hindu symbols and icons in the past too. For instance, last month, Mr. Kejriwal raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans at an event in Gujarat; in the 2021 budget session of the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said that they have been trying to create “Ram Rajya” in Delhi.

On the other hand, he has been silent on many issues related to Muslims.

When asked that wouldn’t maintaining distance from Muslims affect the party’s voter base, he dismissed it saying that there is “nothing like that” for the party and added that he had commented on the Bilkis Bano’s case. “I’m a spokesperson, so if I’m saying something, then the party is saying something,” he said.

When pointed out that Mr. Kejriwal or senior leader Manish Sisodia are not commenting on many issues concerning Muslims, including the Bilkis Bano case, and the party also not releasing any official statement on these issues, Mr. Pathak said, “We comment on every issue and we talk about every issue. The issue that affects the public at large, we talk about all of them. Whatever be the issue.”

“The BJP wants that there should not be a discussion on actual issues. It doesn’t want discussion on mountains of garbage [three landfills in Delhi]. We say there should be discussion on garbage,” he said.

Meanwhile, with about a fortnight left for the civic body elections in the national capital, AAP on Thursday announced that it will build “advanced” gaushalas if they come to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD polls are to be held on December 4 and the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. In both elections, AAP is challenging the BJP.