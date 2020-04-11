‘We demand safety, not plate-beating’

After an eight-hour shift in the burns ward of a designated COVID-19 hospital in the Capital, *Ram says he broke down in his car while driving back home on Thursday night. “The enormity of the risk I take every day just overwhelmed me,” he said.

“Today, I am better,” he assured over the phone before lapsing into another long silence. Mr. Ram is father to two school-going daughters. He lost his wife in February. His asthmatic mother lives with him to look after his children.

Chances of contraction

“I wonder if I was to get infected and die, who will look after my children? What will happen to my aged mother? The ₹50 lakh life insurance that is being offered to medical staff seems like a joke! PPEs are trickling in, they are being rationed, the spread of the infection is growing as are our chances of contracting it,” he said.

“Lockdown does not mean that bills don’t have to be paid or that school fees doesn’t need to be deposited. I am grateful that our salaries are coming in as scheduled,” he said.

Mr. Ram feels he is still lucky because he does not have to deal directly with COVID-19 patients and suspects. Some of his friends in the hospital are staying in a gurdwara in Green Park, near the hospital, unable to go home.

“After the name of our hospital was published stating that we are treating COVID-19 patients, several of my neighbours asked me if I could park my car elsewhere in an isolated spot and not bring it into the common parking lot. My children were isolated and we were even told that throwing our garbage into the common garbage area may not be a good idea. The strain on the family was just too much. So I opted to stay at the gurudwara which is offering accommodation,” says *Gita.

The medical staff treating COVID-19 patients have been directed not to interact with the media.

Salary cut

Her colleagues speaking in the background, while she is on the phone call, prompt her to also speak about the one-day salary cut that medical staff have been directed to take. “Why are we being asked to take a salary cut when we are the worst hit. We don’t want plate beating and candle lighting….the least that the Central government can do is to pay us extra for the risk we are taking. Why aren’t politicians visiting hospitals now?”

“The isolation breaks you mentally. Away from the family, with other staff under the same strain, living in below average living conditions takes a toll. Many nursing associations have complained and a few hospitals like Lok Nayak and Ram Manohar Lohia have taken immediate remedial action,” she said.

Nurse safety

The United Nurses’ Association, professional organisation of nurses, has maintained that physical security of nurses is now proving to be a major concern even in the Capital.

In India, over 50 medical staff, including doctors and nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 till early this week. The Union Health Ministry has confirmed heightened alertness for hospital staff. It is the prolonged heightened alertness (since early March) that has the medical staff exhausted too.

Nomita of Manipal Hospital, which had a few COVID-19 patients who have been shifted to designated hospitals in the city says: “We treat every patient as a potential COVID-19 case. Since we can no longer take in COVID-19 patients or collect samples, there is now a set screening protocol for all patients before allowing them into the hospital.”

But Ms. Nomita who has given 25 years to nursing, says that every medical professional makes a choice each day to help those in need.

“This is not the time to be afraid. My nursing team has people with six months to five years of experience and to keep them motivated and safe is a task,” she adds.

Meanwhile while those at the hospital have the support of a larger medical set-up, doctors with private clinics aren’t immune to mental, emotional, financial and physical strain that the infection has subjected people to undergo.

“My mother who is a doctor fights with me every morning and evening when I return from my clinic questioning why I put myself and my family at risk,” says Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, Nurture, IVF Centre.

“My husband and my children question my decision to keep the clinic open. There is fear, but we can’t shut our eyes to patients who need us now.”

She adds that the staff and their families are totally dependent on her for pulling through these difficult times financially.

“It is not as simple as it seems. These are real people and families and their lives. We are all still alive and the business of life goes on,” she says.

Senior resident at All India Institute of Medical Science, *Pratham starts by stating that getting in and out of a PPEs is not an easy business. “The strain of being covered head to toe, where even a tea break comes at a premium isn’t fun. The long duty hours and the absence of family support is a problem, of course, but this is a war we cannot give up.”

*(name changed)