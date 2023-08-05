HamberMenu
We could have shown real truth of Kejriwal's governance to Karnataka Minister, says Cong's Sandeep Dikshit

Mr. Dikshit's remarks come in the wake of Mr. Rao calling the mohalla clinics run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "overhyped"

August 05, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at a Mohalla Clinic, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 4, 2023.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at a Mohalla Clinic, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the war of words between the AAP and the Congress over 'mohalla clinics' in Delhi hots up, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on August 5 said he could have shown the “real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's governance” to visiting Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Mr. Dikshit's remarks come in the wake of Mr. Rao calling the mohalla clinics run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "overhyped" and that he was left "disappointed" after a visit to one such facility.

Taking to social media, Mr. Dikshit tweeted, “Wish you'd met us also Dinesh Gundu Rao - would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in Congress.”

Hours after praising the AAP government's mohalla clinic initiative, the Karnataka Health Minister on August 4 said it was "overhyped" and that he was left "disappointed" after visiting it.

The AAP, in a statement, alleged that Mr. Rao received a phone call after praising the initiative and thereafter changed his stance.

The Congress and the AAP are members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

On August 4, Mr. Rao visited the 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic' at Panchsheel Park. He was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Bhavan medical officer Karthik, according to an official statement.

Almost four hours after praising the mohalla clinic initiative, the senior Congress leader made a U-turn.

