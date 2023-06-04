‘We built Pragati Maidan, now we have no home or livelihood’

June 04, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - New Delhi

Two generations of labourers, who built and have been maintaining Pragati Maidan, now stand amid rubble after over 50 temporary settlements at New Delhi’s Bhairon Marg were demolished opposite Pragati Maidan’s gate no. 1 earlier this week.

The action was undertaken jointly by the Public Works Department (PWD), Revenue Department and Special Task Force early on Thursday morning in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. The PWD has now started construction of a footpath in the area.

In its order dated May 2, the High Court had directed the residents of the slum to clear the area by May 31 and relocate to a shelter home in Geeta Colony run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

First eviction notice

After the PWD first issued an eviction notice to the residents on January 28, Bhupinder Kumar said he filed a petition in the HC seeking relief, but it was in vain.

A resident and a tea stall owner who lost both his home and business, Mr. Kumar said the slum dwellers were not given enough time to vacate. “If they do not allow us to stay here, at least they should rehabilitate us somewhere nearby. There are plenty of empty plots right behind our jhuggi,” he added.

Nirmal Agni, a member of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation advocating housing for labourers, said most of those residing here were involved in the construction of Pragati Maidan.

As the need for construction workers grew in Pragati Maidan, which became one of the largest exhibition centres in the country, so did the temporary settlements.

“The next generation was engaged in the maintenance of the same. These are the people who build stalls for every event at Pragati Maidan. But just like worker colonies in Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli and Yamuna Khadar, now their homes have been demolished without rehabilitation,” Mr. Agni said. “The workers who build Delhi are not being allowed to live here,” he added.

Despite these demands, a senior PWD official said there is no question of rehabilitation since the settlements are not part of a ‘notified cluster’ by DUSIB, adding that this was also noted in the HC order.

Homes, livelihoods lost

Like Mr. Kumar, Prem Shankar, 68, and his wife Jayanti Devi lost their home as well as livelihood, a small eatery frequented by labourers, in the demolition drive. Mr. Shankar came to Delhi as a construction worker at the site four decades ago. Soon, his son Harish set up a convenience store in the area.

“We have lived here for over 20 years. We even have an MCD general trade licence to run a shop and the FSSAI permission to run an eatery. We have an electricity bill as address proof. Despite all this, we neither have our house nor our shops. How are we supposed to live, where will we go?” said Ms. Devi, 65.

Ram Milan, 42, has worked as a construction and maintenance worker in Pragati Maidan for several years. Yet, he cannot afford a home on rent in this part of the city. “How can contract labourers like us, who struggle to earn in three digits, afford rented accommodation that costs ₹4,000-5,000?”