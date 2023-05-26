We are seeking what Sheila Dikshit demanded in 2002, AAP tells Congress

May 26, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress over the issue of the Centre’s ordinance on services continued on Thursday.

While senior Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, have spoken against supporting the Delhi government on the services issue, AAP has said its fight for control over the city bureaucracy is an ‘agni pariksha’ [trial by fire] for the Opposition unity.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday cited a 2002 Delhi Assembly resolution passed by the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit seeking full Statehood for Delhi and accused the Congress of shifting its stance on the issue as per its convenience.

In response, Mr. Maken said he had never claimed that Sheila Dikshit did not seek full Statehood or greater authority over the city officials. “My assertion was that Mr. Kejriwal wants to gain a unique privilege denied to Chief Ministers like Sheila Dikshit, Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj,” he said.

‘Special session’

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Bhardwaj said the Delhi government, under Sheila Dikshit, passed a resolution in a special Assembly session against two letters by the Ministry of Home Affairs in which the Centre said that it “does not recognise the government of the NCT of Delhi”.

He urged the Congress not to “mislead Rahul Gandhi” and asked it to consult the public on the issue.

The Minister also attacked Mr. Maken for saying that the Delhi government’s ongoing tussle with the Centre was AAP’s fault. He said Mr. Maken had, in a speech in 2002, accused the Centre of trying to “downplay the role of the elected government”.

‘Intent missing’

The Congress leader said the previous Delhi CMs had exhibited “excellent performance” due to their intent to serve people, “which is missing in Kejriwal”.

“Delhi represents the national capital and belongs to the entire country. Hence, the principle of cooperative federalism doesn’t apply here. Moreover, the city is not referred to as ‘Delhi’ but the ‘National Capital Territory of Delhi’ in the Constitution,” Mr. Maken said.

