We are probing Tahir’s phone records: police

10 March 2020 01:45 IST

NDTV report claims suspended AAP councillor made 5 distress calls to police

The Delhi police on Monday said they are going through the details of the phone records of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to ascertain his claim of making several distress calls to the police on the days of violence in the Chand Bagh area in north-east Delhi.

“The case will be investigated thoroughly. Tahir had made several distress calls to the police and to some of his friends. All facts in the case will be considered during the investigation,” said Delhi Police public relations officer M.S. Randhawa.

The police response came after an NDTV report claimed that Mr. Hussain had made at least three distress calls to the police on February 24 before he was “rescued” by them and two calls on February 25, informing the police about stone pelting near his house in Chand Bagh.

He made the first call on February 24 at 3.11 p.m. to the police control room. During the call, he claimed that rioters had taken over his house and were pelting stones from his terrace. The second call he made was at 3.54 p.m. informing about the violence. The PCR operator disconnected the call promising to send a police team to his house.

NDTV reported that Mr. Hussain made the third call at 5.10 p.m. to PCR saying he had called several times but no police team had reached to rescue him. He again informed that a mob had entered his house and was pelting stones from his terrace. He was “rescued” by the police later that evening.

On February 25 at 4 p.m., he made a call to Joint CP (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar informing him that stone pelting had again started in Chand Bagh near his house. Mr. Kumar assured him of prompt action. He again called Dayalpur police station at 4.11 p.m. informing about stone pelting in the area. He claimed that he was not in the area but getting reports of violence. The policeman on the line assured him of action, but said that they are finding it difficult to reach the location.

The details of call recording that Mr. Hussain made to the PCR were accessed by NDTV.

Police did a U-turn

During a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla claimed that after getting a distress call from Mr. Hussain on February 24, a police team went to his building in Chand Bagh. He refused to come out of the building without a police escort after which he was taken out by the police team. However, within a few minutes, the Delhi police refuted the claim of Mr. Singla and said that Mr. Hussain was in his house.

Mr. Hussain was arrested for allegedly murdering IB staffer Ankit Sharma and for his alleged involvement in the violence in Chand Bagh.

At the time of his arrest, his two mobile phones were found “missing”.