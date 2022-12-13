We are not military experts: Delhi High Court on Agnipath scheme

December 13, 2022 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces was devised by the experts from the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the remarks as it questioned whether courts should interfere in such matters.

“What is wrong in the scheme? It is not compulsory….To be frank, we are not military experts. You [petitioners] and me are not experts. It has been framed after great efforts by experts in Army, Navy and Indian Air Force,” the Bench told the petitioners, including aspirants who have challenged the scheme.

“There is a particular policy that the government has framed. It is not compulsory, it is voluntary...There is no compulsion. If you are good, you will be absorbed thereafter [after 4 years]. Are we the persons to decide it should be made four years or five years or seven years,” the Bench remarked.

The Centre has defended the Agnipath scheme saying that its biggest aim is to enhance the youthful profile of the armed forces, reduce average age profile of soldiers from 32 years to 26 years over a period of time.

With the introduction of scheme, the ‘leader to led’ ratio will become 1:1 from the current ratio of 1:1.28, the Centre has said.

In July, this year, the Supreme Court had made the Delhi High Court the core forum to examine the question of the legality of the Agnipath scheme, noting that multiple litigation is “neither desirable nor proper”. This has meant that the High Court is currently seized of multiple petitions against the scheme.

Many candidates have moved the court to direct the armed forces to resume the recruitment process cancelled due to the introduction of the scheme.

The Centre, however, has argued that no appointment letter has ever been issued to the candidates who had applied under various recruitment advertisements, respectively issued by the Air Force, Army and Navy.

“Recruitment under various earlier schemes do not bar the government to discontinue with the ongoing recruitment process and come up with a new recruitment scheme,” the Centre said adding that much of the recruitment process before the introduction of Agnipath scheme were at the “nascent stage”.

During the hearing on Monday, one of the petitioners said the authorities should be asked to reconsider the Agnipath scheme as the six months of training to be imparted to Agniveers is not enough. The petitioner claimed that this way the authorities would be compromising national security and that the quality of personnel will be affected.

Another petitioner said in the four years of service a sense of belonging would be absent in personnel. An advocate for another petitioner argued that after being recruited under the scheme, the Agniveers will have life insurance of ₹48 Lakh in case of contingency which is much less than the existing one.

Whatever the armed forces personnel are entitled to, these Agniveers will get them only for four years, the counsel argued, adding that if the service would have been for five years, they would have been entitled to gratuity. The High Court will continue hearing the batch of petitions on the issue on December 14.