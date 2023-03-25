We are not India and Pakistan, need to work together: CM to L-G 

March 25, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Requesting Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to work with the government and not against it, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the day Delhi’s Chief Minister and the L-G start working together, it will be a truly “double-engine government”. “We are not India and Pakistan that we don’t work together,” Mr. Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Saxena during his address in the Delhi Assembly on March 17 had proudly said that “his government” carried out significant development work in education and health sectors. “If the L-G refrains from interfering with our work, the AAP government will give him more opportunities to be proud of us. We don’t want this daily tussle. We want to work together,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He listed out a number of instances in the recent past where the L-G locked horns with the government — sending teachers to Finland for training, free yoga classes, sealing the office of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One day, all of a sudden, the L-G sent the SDM and sealed the office of DDC Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah. This is hooliganism. If a person occupying a constitutional post does something like this, it does not suit him,” the Chief Minister said. He also accused the L-G of trying to stop the electricity subsidy and blocking the Delhi budget presentation. “What was the benefit of stopping Delhi’s budget? Not a single figure was changed in the budget. It was presented inside the Assembly without any changes,” he said.

Requesting the L-G to let the elected government work, Mr. Kejriwal said, “You have come from Gujarat. You are our guest. I don’t think you would even know the names of the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi and most of the roads here. Work together with us. We want to work with you. We don’t want to fight.” He added that there was a lot of work to do such as cleaning the Yamuna, laying sewer pipelines all over Delhi, installing water pipelines, new Sewer Treatment Plants and tube wells, buying buses, fixing pollution and fixing traffic. “Only working together would benefit the people of Delhi.”