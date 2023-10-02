‘We are energising our demoralised workers, it’s a do or die situation for us’

Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed the Delhi Congress chief on August 31 and tasked with reviving the party in the national capital. He says the biggest challenge before him is to re-energise the party cadre, which felt left out in the recent past. Excerpts:

You had said that your job is to revive the party in Delhi. What are the steps that you have taken in that direction?

Unfortunately, the last three-four years have not been very good for the Congress in Delhi. I am trying to make the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office not only a hub of political activity but also a place where people and workers could come and share their grievances.

Earlier, our cadre was demoralised because they could not voice their opinions or speak about the troubles they faced. Now, they feel connected to the party. People have again started visiting the party office, some of them after a gap of seven to eight years. We are activating our deactivated cadre.

You have been the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president in the past as well. How different are the challenges that you are facing right now?

Last time, when I became the DPCC president, our organisation was in a better position but people were not ready to listen to us. This time, people want to listen to us, but our organisation is a little shattered. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, people are looking up to Rahul Gandhi, but we need to set our house in order. I have no illusions that I can do something on my own. It has to be teamwork and every Congress worker has realised this. It’s a do-or-die situation. There will be no unilateral decisions.

The Congress has said that it will continue to work for the city’s development like it did in its earlier 15-year rule. Which development initiatives you would take if voted back to power?

I have been a part of the Sheila Dikshit government and people will agree that the development she brought to Delhi can’t be matched. We have a glorious past. My vision is to make Delhi the greenest capital from the most polluted one in the world. Post-Covid, the Centre and the State government have not learnt their lessons and did nothing to improve the health infrastructure.

The BJP and AAP are constantly clashing on issues concerning Delhi. How do you envision the Congress party’s role in the current political dynamics?

The role of the Congress is to hold the government accountable for the promises it made to people. We want people and the government to be aware of the crumbling infrastructure of the city. The Central government is destroying institutions. They are not realising that being in power is a cyclic thing. The BJP is trying to make the elected government toothless. It was (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi’s idea that Delhi should have an Assembly.The idea was implemented during P.V Narsimha Rao’s tenure. If the Chief Secretary becomes more powerful than the Chief Minister, then they are destroying an institution. AAP is anyway not performing. At the end of the day, they are playing with the people of Delhi.

You have said that the Congress high command will take a decision on the alliance with AAP. As you are trying to revive your party in Delhi, will this not send a confusing message to your party cadre?

There is a cultural difference between workers of the Congress and other parties. Our workers hold party leaders accountable if they do something wrong. Alliance or no alliance is the high command’s decision to make. We have already expressed our view (before the top leadership). On the issues of Delhi, we will not compromise with anybody, whether it is the Centre or the State government.

Rahul Gandhi has visited several Delhi areas to meet people recently. Is this helping the party in its revival?

We are very excited as our leader is meeting and interacting with the common people. In the past seven-eight years, the government has not listened to people’s voice. We used to interact with every RWA (resident welfare association) in the city. Ask them (RWAs) if anybody even takes their opinion before making any decision now. The Delhi government does not even listen to its own MLAs, forget about the RWAs. The Central government is only meeting big businessmen. We are happy that Rahul Gandhi is speaking to people, who are living in an environment of fear created by the Central government.