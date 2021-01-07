We are brainstorming on school reopening: Sisodia

International conference on school education from Jan. 11

With the Delhi government preparing for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Education Department was brainstorming about when schools in the city could open.

He, however, said it would be tough to give an exact date as it was difficult to calculate how soon the vaccine will be available for the public as frontline workers will be the first to get vaccinated.

“Brainstorming is on for how early schools can be reopened in Delhi, especially for Board classes as the dates for Board exams have been announced. Senior students will have to finish their practical component before their examinations, which will require them to attend school,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister announced that the Delhi government is organising an international conference on school education between January 11 and 17 to discuss changes in the education sector in the post-COVID-19 world.

Education post COVID-19

Titled ‘Delhi Education Conference 2021’, the Minister said 22 education experts from India and six from abroad will give direction to schools on how to proceed after the year-long disruption that the education sector has undergone.

“We need to plan for our schools in the post-COVID era just as we are planning the COVID-19 vaccination. The pandemic has created an unprecedented situation for children. Schooling and learning in post-COVID era cannot be business as usual,” Mr. Sisodia said while announcing the conference.

The government said that during the conference an independent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group on the process and achievements of Delhi’s education reform over the last five years will be released.

The key note address will be given by Lucy Crehan, author of The Cleverlands, a global bestseller capturing the details of five top performing education systems in the world.