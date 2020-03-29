‘We are borrowing money to manage a meal a day’

Ramesh Kumar (57) has been without work since people’s curfew on March 22. “I only had ₹1,000 with me when the restrictions were announced...how am I supposed to get anything done with that?” asked Kumar, who lives with two children and his brother’s family.

With alcohol stores shut, Kumar, who runs a tyre repair shop near the Nehru Enclave metro station, said that he is saving some money. But ensuring that food and ration are available is a task. “We are doing with whatever we can, borrowing money from people here and there to eat a meal in a day,” he said, sitting outside his closed shop, along with a few others who has stores nearby.

Stating that no help in any form was received from authorities, Kumar said: “No one came to ask even about water.” Without a source of income, he is not sure how long his family would be able to survive. But he wasn’t too concerned about the pandemic spreading. “When I sleep at night, I hope I don’t wake up in the morning...I have lived a full life. I have seen a lot, done a lot...I never thought I would see such a time as well. But if it gets me, that’s also okay,” he said.

“I have been trying to spend time in some way or the other like feeding the birds and watching the television,” said Kumar, who had also managed to procure cigarettes despite the lockdown. “We make some arrangements for this,” he said.

Sitting on the porch of his store, he said: “Day and night we see people walking with bags asking for directions to the bus terminal...it is really sad.” Kumar believes that more time should have been given to prepare for the lockdown.