We are all out now, will show the world what we can do, says Satyendar Jain after stepping out of jail

In his first reaction after stepping out of jail, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain attacked the BJP-led Central government, saying leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were being sent to jail to put an end to the people-centric initiatives of party national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I was arrested as they [BJP-led Centre] did not want the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to work. I was following Kejriwal’s directions — to build Mohalla Clinics, create more hospital beds, and clean the Yamuna river. Now that we are all out, we will show the world what we are capable of,” said Mr. Jain.

Chief Minister Atishi, who had gone to Tihar Jail to receive Mr. Jain, along with former Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, remarked, “Truth has triumphed.”

The AAP chief also issued a statement on X hailing the senior party leader’s release from prison. “Today, justice has been served,” he said.

Attacking Delhi’s ruling party, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “If bail signifies the triumph of truth, why did Kejriwal resign as the Delhi CM after getting bail and why has Sisodia not been reinstated as the Deputy Chief Minister?”

He said bail is a norm and not a certificate of innocence.

‘Fight will go on’

Addressing the CM outside Tihar Jail, Mr. Jain said, “Atishiji, you will also have to go to jail, but we will continue to fight against injustice. They want to tarnish Arvind Kejriwal’s image to show that he is just like them. But he is not at all like them.”

Celebrating his party colleague’s release, Mr. Sisodia said, “It is a matter of great joy that our hero has returned.”

Mr. Jain’s release from prison will likely provide a fillip to the party’s poll campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

He had resigned from the Delhi Cabinet in February last year, nearly eight months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Speaking to the media following the pronouncement of the bail order, Mr. Jain’s daughter Shreya said, “We always knew this would happen, and it was only a matter of time.”

She added, “We are happy that the court gave us justice. Deepavali has come early for us this year. We are happy and enthusiastic for him.”

‘Kept hopes alive’

The AAP leader’s wife, Poonam, said she had kept her hopes alive during the past two years Mr. Jain was in prison.

“It was a tough time for us, but I always had faith because he has never committed any wrong in his life. We have waited long [for this moment].”

(with inputs from PTI)