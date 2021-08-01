WCD Minister inaugurates de-addiction centre in city

New Delhi

01 August 2021 00:42 IST

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday inaugurated a drug de-addiction centre — Suryoday Kendra.

“Suryoday Kendra will look into the overall wellbeing of people who have a problem of drugs and substance abuse and it will also provide skill-based learning,” the Minister said.

Digital library

The ‘Suryoday Kendra’ is equipped with a digital library, which will help children access free online coaching and intellectual stimulation. The centre will also provide skill-based learning to the beneficiaries, which includes both adults and children, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We need such one-stop centres in every district of Delhi,”Mr. Gautam added.