ADVERTISEMENT

WAZA suspends Delhi zoo’s membership for six months

Published - October 08, 2024 09:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

African elephant Shankar was gifted in 1996 to the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma by Zimbabwe. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

World Association of Zoo and Aquarium, a global alliance, suspended the membership of Delhi’s National Zoological Park for six months, over concerns related to the welfare of the African elephant Shankar, who has been kept chained in his enclosure. through a letter to the Central Zoo Authority on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO of WAZA had visited the zoo and had met officials of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body of the Government of India and had raised concerns about the mistreatment of animals, Sanjay Shukla, member secretary of the CZA, told The Hindu.

“The issue of the African elephant Shankar being in chains was brought up. The elephant was shackled because it was in ‘musth’ (a biological state in male elephants marked by increased aggression) and had broken a wall,” Mr. Shukla said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Secondly, this elephant is without a mate and we have entered into a deal with Botswana to ship a female elephant from there. We expect the matter to be resolved soon,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

WAZA is a non-governmental organisation and sets accreditation standards that member- zoos across the world adhere to which gives the latter prestige. A zoo being suspended means it cannot attend conferences or activities organised by WAZA, said Mr. Shukla.

The WAZA did not respond to questions about the situation, however, they told The Hindu that the Delhi Zoo is under a six-month suspension due to a breach of the WAZA Code of Ethics.

Shankar, the African elephant was gifted in 1996 to the then President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma by Zimbabwe. His companion, Bambai, another African Elephant died in 2005.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

wildlife / Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US